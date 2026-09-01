Public opinion toward China is improving across much of the world, especially in emerging economies across Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia. At the same time, perceptions of the United States have weakened, particularly around its reliability and contribution to global peace and stability.
Younger people are especially likely to view China positively, shaped increasingly by technology, consumer brands, social media, and infrastructure rather than Cold War-era narratives. But attitudes toward China and the U.S. are not necessarily zero-sum.
Laura Silver, an associate director at the Pew Research Center, joins Eric and Cobus to unpack the Pew Research Center’s polling findings on how China is viewed around the world, why China’s image is improving, what is driving support among younger people and in the Global South, and what the numbers reveal about shifting perceptions of the world’s two largest powers.
📌 Topics Covered in This Episode:
Why global views of China are improving
What Pew’s 37-country survey reveals about China
Why younger people view China more favorably
Declining confidence in the United States globally
How Chinese technology and consumer brands shape perceptions
Why U.S.-China public opinion is not zero-sum
Show Notes:
Views of China and Xi Are Improving Globally by Laura Silver, Jonathan Schulman , Laura Clancy and William Miner - https://www.pewresearch.org/global/20...
Afrobarometer: African insights 2026: Beyond borders: Citizen perspectives on a shifting global order - https://www.afrobarometer.org/feature...
Foreign Affairs: How China Is Winning Friends and Influencing People by Eric Olander and Lizzi Lee - https://www.foreignaffairs.com/china/...
Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander I @pewresearch I @stadenesque
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject
Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social
Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas
How China Is Viewed Around the World
Public opinion toward China is improving across much of the world, especially in emerging economies across Africa, Latin America, and parts of Asia. At the same time, perceptions of the United States have weakened, particularly around its reliability and contribution to global peace and stability.