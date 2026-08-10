China and India are entering a cautious period of diplomatic re-engagement after years of confrontation, but deep strategic mistrust, unresolved border disputes, and competing security interests continue to define the relationship. Economic cooperation is gradually resuming even as political tensions remain unresolved.
At the same time, shifting global power dynamics are reshaping the balance between Asia’s two largest powers.
Sushant Singh, a lecturer in South Asian studies at Yale University, joins Eric from New Delhi to explain how changing Chinese perceptions of India, evolving trade priorities, BRICS diplomacy, and the broader U.S.-China rivalry are creating new opportunities for engagement while reinforcing the structural challenges that make a lasting rapprochement difficult.
📌 Topics Covered in This Episode
🇨🇳 Why China’s view of India is changing
🏔️ The slow thaw after the Galwan border crisis
🤝 Can trade recover despite political mistrust?
🌏 How U.S.-China rivalry is reshaping India-China ties
🌐 BRICS, the Quad, and Asia’s evolving strategic landscape
🔮 What comes next for one of the world’s most consequential relationships
Show Notes:
1. South China Morning Post: India and China revive Himalayan trade at high-altitude pass by Junaid Kathju - https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politi...
2. The Diplomat: Why India Does Not Interest China by Akhilesh Pillalamarri - https://thediplomat.com/2026/06/why-i...
3. East Asia Forum: China–India rapprochement is tactical, not strategic by Chietigj Bajpaee - https://eastasiaforum.org/2026/05/25/...
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China's View of India Has Changed. Is New Delhi Ready?
China and India are entering a cautious period of diplomatic re-engagement after years of confrontation, but deep strategic mistrust, unresolved border disputes, and competing security interests continue to define the relationship. Economic cooperation is gradually resuming even as political tensions remain unresolved.