Why China Is Winning the Iran War

With open conflict between the U.S. and Iran now underway again, it’s still too early to determine which side will ultimately prevail. But one point is gaining broad agreement among analysts: China is one of the few major powers that stands to benefit from the war.



The conflict has accelerated several trends that work in Beijing’s favor. It has driven greater use of the Chinese yuan in international trade, boosted exports of Chinese solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles, and, perhaps most importantly, stretched U.S. military resources. Some analysts now argue that the strain has made the Pentagon’s long-standing ambition of being able to fight two major wars simultaneously increasingly unrealistic.



Ahmed Aboudou, an associate fellow at Chatham House in London and head of the China section at the Emirates Policy Center in Abu Dhabi, is among the scholars who believe the war has created significant strategic opportunities for Beijing. He joins Eric to explain why Chinese policymakers may be quietly pleased with how the conflict is unfolding.



📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

1. China’s strategic gains from the Iran war

2. The yuan’s expanding international role

3. Why Chinese exports are surging

4. The strain on U.S. military capacity

5. Is the Pentagon’s two-war strategy over?

6. How Beijing views the unfolding conflict



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