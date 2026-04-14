From Med School Prep to Mandarin: Adam Syed’s Story

Most people struggle to find time to learn Chinese. Adam started learning it in the middle of one of the most intense study periods of his life, and kept going.

A pre-med student at the University of Illinois, Adam didn’t begin with a clear plan or a class requirement. Instead, it started with curiosity: books on cross-cultural healthcare, exposure to Chinese classmates, and a growing realization that language could open doors not just academically, but humanly.

In this episode, Jared sits down with Adam to unpack how that curiosity turned into real progress in just a year and a half. From grinding through Anki decks and ChinesePod to forming friendships that pushed his speaking skills forward, Adam shares what actually made the difference and what didn’t.

They dig into the moments that changed everything: discovering how Chinese characters really work, moving from inconsistent self-study to structured learning, and pushing past the mental barrier of “I understand the words, but not the sentence.”

But the real payoff? Adam is already using Chinese in the real world. Whether it’s bonding with friends over hot pot or helping comfort a Chinese-speaking patient during a painful procedure, his story is a reminder that language learning isn’t just about fluency, it’s about connection.

If you’ve ever wondered whether your efforts will actually lead to something meaningful, this episode shows exactly how they can.

Links from the episode: