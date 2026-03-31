How Chinese Changed Our Lives (and Why It Might Change Yours)

How could learning Chinese shape your life? From meeting lifelong friends (and even a spouse!) to navigating life in China with the help of mentors, coworkers, and “ayi” caregivers, Jared and John share stories that highlight the human side of language learning.

John reflects on his 25+ years in China, including how speaking Chinese led to deeper, more authentic relationships, and Jared shares unforgettable experiences, from starting a bakery in Shanghai to building trust with partners across China.

Along the way, they explore a bigger question: what’s the real point of learning Chinese? Beyond vocabulary and grammar, it’s about connection. It’s about the relationships you build, the cultural insights you gain, and the doors that simply wouldn’t open otherwise.

If you’ve ever wondered whether all the effort of learning Chinese is “worth it,” this episode offers a clear answer.

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