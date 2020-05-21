Sinica

Has China won? A conversation with Singapore’s Kishore Mahbubani
May 21, 2020

In the first part of this two-part conversation, Kishore Mahbubani, a former UN ambassador of Singapore, returns to Sinica to chat with Kaiser about his latest book, Has China Won? The Chinese Challenge to American Primacy. It’s a bracing read, unsparing in its criticisms of Chinese and American strategic blunders, and its tough-love approach is sure to rankle. Part 2 will run next week. 

12:46: Contrasting the geopolitical challenges posed by China and Russia

23:03: The core pillars of American strength

31:23: A financial “nuclear option” for China

45:12: The fusion of civilizations

Recommendations to follow in next week’s episode.  

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

