Two very different narratives about China’s economy emerged this week. In France, G7 leaders pushed back against what they see as China’s growing dominance in key industries. In Beijing, meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry urged observers to look beyond data showing acute economic weakness.
The reality is that China’s economy is so large and complex that both narratives can be true at the same time.
Ker Gibbs, a longtime China-based executive and former president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, explores this contradiction in his new book, The Fragile Dragon: Trade, Trump, and China’s Vulnerabilities. Ker joins Eric from San Francisco to discuss his decades of experience working in China and what companies in Africa, Asia, and elsewhere need to understand before entering the Chinese market today.
📌 Topics Covered in This Episode
China’s competing narratives of economic strength and weakness
Why weak consumer demand remains a major challenge
The role of exports in sustaining China’s growth model
How Xi Jinping’s policies are reshaping the economy
What foreign companies need to know before entering the Chinese market
Why China’s economic trajectory matters for the Global South
Show Notes:
Amazon: The Fragile Dragon: Trade, Trump, and China’s Vulnerabilities by Ker Gibbs - https://tinyurl.com/ymmnce9t
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China's Economy Is Stronger and Weaker Than You Think
Two very different narratives about China’s economy emerged this week. In France, G7 leaders pushed back against what they see as China’s growing dominance in key industries. In Beijing, meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry urged observers to look beyond data showing acute economic weakness.