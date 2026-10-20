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How China’s Biggest Bank Advances Beijing’s Global Ambitions

Eric Olander's avatar
Eric Olander

The world’s largest bank by assets is also a powerful instrument of Chinese statecraft. An investigation by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on 4.8 million confidential records, reveals how the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) aligned lending decisions with Beijing’s strategic priorities, sometimes overriding internal compliance concerns to secure natural resources, support Chinese companies, and strengthen political alliances.

The findings highlight the tensions between commercial banking, geopolitical influence, and financial oversight. From lending to Russian companies despite sanctions-related concerns to financing infrastructure and resource deals abroad, the records expose how strategic imperatives can shape banking decisions. Limited transparency, meanwhile, leaves borrowing countries and regulators with significant questions about accountability and risk.

Scilla Alecci, lead reporter and partnership coordinator for ICIJ’s China Capital Investigation, joins Eric to talk about ICBC’s overseas lending, Beijing’s influence over bank decisions, and the implications for financial regulation, resource access, and borrowing countries.

Show Notes:

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

  • How ICBC Advances Beijing’s Global Strategic Interests

  • China’s State Banks and Geopolitical Power Projection

  • Sanctions Compliance and High-Risk Overseas Lending Decisions

  • Chinese Lending, Resource Access, and Political Alliances

  • Zambia’s Debt Repayments and China’s Lending Practices

  • Transparency, Financial Oversight, and Borrower Accountability

Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @scilla_alecci
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

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