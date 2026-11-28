This week on Sinica, my good friend Samm Sacks joins me as co-host for a conversation with Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy and, for years, Bernie Sanders’s foreign policy advisor. Matt edited the new volume A World for All, and just after the midterms he published an essay in Foreign Affairs urging the incoming Congress to launch a foreign policy revolution. That essay never mentions China, so Samm and I asked him about China: why progressives have such trouble placing it, what to make of Trump’s détente, the fight over chips and the tech oligarchs, Taiwan, and the temptation for Democrats to run to the right in 2028.
01:41 — Kaiser and Samm on finding themselves near Trump on China
05:39 — The progressives’ China problem, and Trump’s détente
11:38 — What to call China’s system; disciplining capital
14:08 — Solidarity, labor, tariffs, and human rights
19:53 — Three Democratic camps on China, and no settled consensus
27:57 — Iraq, 9/11, and the suspicion of “existential threats”
30:42 — Does the left have a China bench?
33:56 — Bernie’s arc on China, and Gen Z’s vibe shift
38:54 — Nvidia, Anthropic, and concentrated power; corruption as Trump’s master key
46:40 — 2028, the select committee, and industrial policy without the China card
54:44 — Taiwan, and AOC’s pause at Munich
58:33 — The Democrats’ reckoning: choosing the right enemy
Paying It Forward
Van Jackson and Michael Brenes, authors of The Rivalry Peril: How Great-Power Competition Threatens Peace and Weakens Democracy (Yale University Press, 2025). They also wrote the prologue to A World for All.
Julia Gledhill, a defense analyst at the Stimson Center who co-hosts the Un-Diplomatic podcast with Van and Matt. She co-wrote the book’s chapter on the defense budget with William Hartung.
Recommendations
Matt: Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013), Frank Pavich’s documentary about the Dune that Alejandro Jodorowsky planned in the 1970s and never got to shoot; and the band Slomosa, stoner rock from Bergen, Norway.
Samm: The Frenchmen: Or, My Life in Theory by Emily Eakin (Penguin Press, 2026).
Kaiser: Benedict Anderson’s Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism (Verso), which I’m rereading.
Mentioned in the episode
Matt Duss, “Democrats Shouldn’t Squander Their Chance to Launch a Foreign Policy Revolution”, Foreign Affairs, November 6, 2026
A World for All: New Visions of US Foreign Policy, edited by Matt Duss with a foreword by Bernie Sanders (OR Books, 2026). The China chapter is by Jake Werner and Sandy Shan (table of contents).
Samm Sacks, “What the west gets wrong about AI safety in China,” Financial Times, November 16, 2026 (link to add)
Bernie Sanders, “Washington’s Dangerous New Consensus on China”, Foreign Affairs, June 17, 2021
Jake Sullivan, remarks at the Brookings Institution on renewing American economic leadership, April 27, 2023
Matt Duss, “The Right Way for China and the US to Get Along”, his opening remarks at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum, September 2024
Matthew C. Klein and Michael Pettis, Trade Wars Are Class Wars (Yale University Press, 2020)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Taiwan at the Munich Security Conference, February 2026 (Bloomberg video)