This week on Sinica, my good friend Samm Sacks joins me as co-host for a conversation with Matt Duss, executive vice president of the Center for International Policy and, for years, Bernie Sanders’s foreign policy advisor. Matt edited the new volume A World for All, and just after the midterms he published an essay in Foreign Affairs urging the incoming Congress to launch a foreign policy revolution. That essay never mentions China, so Samm and I asked him about China: why progressives have such trouble placing it, what to make of Trump’s détente, the fight over chips and the tech oligarchs, Taiwan, and the temptation for Democrats to run to the right in 2028.

01:41 — Kaiser and Samm on finding themselves near Trump on China

05:39 — The progressives’ China problem, and Trump’s détente

11:38 — What to call China’s system; disciplining capital

14:08 — Solidarity, labor, tariffs, and human rights

19:53 — Three Democratic camps on China, and no settled consensus

27:57 — Iraq, 9/11, and the suspicion of “existential threats”

30:42 — Does the left have a China bench?

33:56 — Bernie’s arc on China, and Gen Z’s vibe shift

38:54 — Nvidia, Anthropic, and concentrated power; corruption as Trump’s master key

46:40 — 2028, the select committee, and industrial policy without the China card

54:44 — Taiwan, and AOC’s pause at Munich

58:33 — The Democrats’ reckoning: choosing the right enemy

Paying It Forward

Van Jackson and Michael Brenes , authors of The Rivalry Peril: How Great-Power Competition Threatens Peace and Weakens Democracy (Yale University Press, 2025). They also wrote the prologue to A World for All.

Julia Gledhill, a defense analyst at the Stimson Center who co-hosts the Un-Diplomatic podcast with Van and Matt. She co-wrote the book’s chapter on the defense budget with William Hartung.

Recommendations

Matt: Jodorowsky’s Dune (2013), Frank Pavich’s documentary about the Dune that Alejandro Jodorowsky planned in the 1970s and never got to shoot; and the band Slomosa, stoner rock from Bergen, Norway.

Samm: The Frenchmen: Or, My Life in Theory by Emily Eakin (Penguin Press, 2026).

Kaiser: Benedict Anderson’s Imagined Communities: Reflections on the Origin and Spread of Nationalism (Verso), which I’m rereading.

Mentioned in the episode