Asia’s Future Beyond U.S.-China Competition: Evan Feigenbaum’s Ottawa Keynote

This week on Sinica, something special: a keynote from my friend Evan Feigenbaum, vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, delivered on October 5 in Ottawa at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s 2026 Indo-Pacific Forum. Four years ago I ran Evan’s talk from the same city, and it proved awfully prescient. This time he argues that Asia is headed not for American or Chinese hegemony, nor for Cold War bipolarity, but for fragmentation, and that with Washington and Beijing both behaving as “strategic narcissists,” fragmentation hands middle powers like Canada openings they wouldn’t otherwise have. My thanks to Evan and to Jeff Nankivell of APF Canada, who introduces him.

07:13 – Evan looks back on his “somewhat dark” 2022 keynote and lays out the talk in three bites

10:38 – America’s two speeds, hegemony or bipolarity: Obama’s “write the rules” line, primacy in Trump’s national security strategy, spheres of influence, and G2 fretting after Xi’s U.S. visit

15:19 – What actually happened to TPP after the U.S. walked away, and Asia’s history of first movers not named the United States or China

16:22 – Why fragmentation isn’t the same as disorder

18:29 – The U.S. and China as “strategic narcissists”

20:13 – How Washington “securitized” its approach to China and “China-fied” its approach to Asia, and why dual-use technology makes that so hard to reverse

24:14 – Turning Richard Armitage’s aphorism upside down: Taiwan contingency planning and the changing U.S. conversations with Korea and Australia

28:28 – “Long on attitude, short on strategy”: picking fights with partners, the U.S.-India trade standoff, and asserting primacy while withdrawing public goods

31:14 – China’s evolving offer in Central Asia and beyond, and what Beijing has learned from the “world champion of economic coercion”

36:05 – Form versus function: the trouble with trilaterals and groups that “grope around for purpose”

38:24 – DEPA, and how the Quad began with nine days of tsunami relief in 2004

41:19 – The opening for middle powers, Evan’s advice to Canada, and his caveat on security

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