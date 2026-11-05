Sinica Weekend Edition: Three Days Out and About in Beijing

Something different this week. Since I moved back to Beijing, the question I get most often has nothing to do with trade or tech or the 15th Five Year Plan. People want to know what my life here is actually like. So I carried a mic and a portable recorder around for the weekend of October 30 to November 1 and let it roll: a Friday afternoon at Café Zarah with a new friend in from Berlin, Friday night at the Golden Weasel, a Saturday that ran from a China Unicom office to an HKU forum to a very good dinner, and Sunday lunch at Sanyang Cai with an old friend back after eight years. Along the way, conversations with Olumide Abimbola, Michael Cherney, Anthony Tao, Wang Zichen, Wang Feng, Andy Rothman, and Eric Fish, a few words on the word “expat,” and news of a new apartment near Tuanjiehu.

01:19 – Why a weekend edition: what my weekdays in Beijing look like, informal office hours at Café Zarah, and a home full of moving boxes

02:59 – A word about “expats”: why I avoid the word, why I don’t avoid the people, and what a city’s foreign community says about the city

07:16 – Friday at Café Zarah with Olumide Abimbola of Berlin’s Africa Policy Research Institute: building-integrated solar in Baoding, and why Europe needs to say what it wants from China rather than just what it doesn’t

12:40 – Friday night at the Golden Weasel: Michael Cherney on people coming back to Beijing and a creative scene finding its feet again

14:43 – Anthony Tao on the bar as a third space, and why no one can ever paint the complete picture of something like the Mbappé controversy (plus Michael’s Schrödinger’s 猫 pun)

20:42 – Amy on fifteen years in Beijing: the 2012 vibe, COVID, “the brickening,” and how the Weasel became a beacon

23:38 – Saturday: a morning at China Unicom, then the HKU Talent Forum with Wang Zichen and with Wang Feng, the former FT Chinese editor-in-chief now heading up communications at the University of Hong Kong

28:08 – My panel: the Republic of Letters, the CSC-PRC after the Nixon opening, and scientific exchange in an age of weaponized interdependence

30:36 – Andy Rothman on why the government seems less worried than he is about income growth and consumption, the K-shaped economy, and what Foshan tells you about the property slowdown

33:58 – Dinner with economist Zhu Ning and his theory linking the deliberate deflation of the property bubble to China’s push into AI and hard tech; a Halloween-free Saturday at the Weasel and Schwarzman Scholars at Time Keepers

36:15 – Sunday lunch at Sanyang Cai with Eric Fish, back after eight years: what’s changed, what hasn’t, and Chinese students in the U.S. caught between “divorcing parents”

41:21 – Monday-night open mic at Time Keepers

Paying It Forward

Ollie Dieckmann, a former Sinica intern and a very promising young researcher, who was in town last week with Marina Rudyak and her colleague Nadine.

Recommendations

Kaiser: The Master and Margarita by Mikhail Bulgakov, which I’m reading on the recommendation of Marina Rudyak, who was born in Russia and calls it her favorite Russian novel. Terrifically funny, lurching between big philosophical ideas and slapstick. Quite a contrast from the last Russian doorstop I read, Vasily Grossman’s Stalingrad. And if you’re in Beijing: the Monday-night open mic at Time Keepers (叁更) by the Drum and Bell Towers, hosted by Saso.

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