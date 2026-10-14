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India and China Are Talking Again. Can They Trust Each Other?

Eric Olander's avatar
Eric Olander

India and China are cautiously rebuilding ties after years of confrontation, but normalization remains fragile. Recent high-level meetings have restored diplomatic momentum, yet unresolved territorial claims, persistent military deployments and deep strategic mistrust continue to constrain progress.

Beyond the border, the two Asian powers face competing regional ambitions, an increasingly complex relationship with Washington and a deeply imbalanced trade relationship. India’s dependence on Chinese industrial components complicates efforts to reduce economic vulnerabilities, while China’s close partnership with Pakistan and India’s expanding security ties across Southeast Asia reinforce their strategic rivalry.

Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent at The Hindu, joins Eric to examine the trajectory of India-China relations, including border negotiations, the impact of U.S. policy under Donald Trump, and the challenges of balancing economic interdependence with strategic competition.

Show Notes:

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

  • India-China Border Talks and Normalization

  • Trump’s Impact on India-China Relations

  • China-Pakistan Ties and Regional Security Competition

  • India-China Trade Imbalances and Supply Chain Dependence

Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @ananthkrishnan
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

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