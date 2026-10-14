India and China Are Talking Again. Can They Trust Each Other?

India and China are cautiously rebuilding ties after years of confrontation, but normalization remains fragile. Recent high-level meetings have restored diplomatic momentum, yet unresolved territorial claims, persistent military deployments and deep strategic mistrust continue to constrain progress.



Beyond the border, the two Asian powers face competing regional ambitions, an increasingly complex relationship with Washington and a deeply imbalanced trade relationship. India’s dependence on Chinese industrial components complicates efforts to reduce economic vulnerabilities, while China’s close partnership with Pakistan and India’s expanding security ties across Southeast Asia reinforce their strategic rivalry.



Ananth Krishnan, China Correspondent at The Hindu, joins Eric to examine the trajectory of India-China relations, including border negotiations, the impact of U.S. policy under Donald Trump, and the challenges of balancing economic interdependence with strategic competition.



Show Notes:

Substack: The India China Newsletter by Ananth Krishnan - https://substack.com/@indiachina

Ananth Krishnan’s Book - India’s China Challenge: A Journey through China’s Rise - https://www.amazon.com/dp/9390327687?...

The Hindu: Ananth Krishnan’s Reporting for the Hindu - https://www.thehindu.com/profile/auth...

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

India-China Border Talks and Normalization

Trump’s Impact on India-China Relations

China-Pakistan Ties and Regional Security Competition

India-China Trade Imbalances and Supply Chain Dependence



Join the Discussion:

X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander | @ananthkrishnan

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject



Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social



Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:

French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine

Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas