Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
#108 How to increase your listening speed
0:00
-1:04:29

#108 How to increase your listening speed

Jared Turner's avatar
John Pasden's avatar
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Mar 06, 2023

In this episode, we explore the nuances of rate of speech in Chinese and how it impacts listening comprehension & speaking ability. Plus, we have an inspiring interview with Susan St. Dennis about her journey into learning Chinese!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture