Huawei and the 5G ecosystem

This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Andy Purdy, chief security officer of Huawei USA, and Paul Triolo, practice head of geotechnology at the Eurasia Group. They explore the complexities of the 5G ecosystem, challenges to cybersecurity on 5G networks, the process of standards setting in advanced telecommunications, and how the Trump administration's animus toward Huawei might ultimately handicap the U.S. in this vital emerging technology.

5:18: What 5G will enable us to do

18:06: 5G standard setting bodies and their functions

29:55: China’s involvement in the standard setting process

37:05: 5G deployment around the world

50:59: The collateral damage done by banning Huawei

Recommendations:

Andy: A People's History of the United States, by Howard Zinn, and The Road Less Traveled: A New Psychology of Love, Traditional Values and Spiritual Growth, by M. Scott Peck.

Paul: Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War by Bob Davis and Lingling Wei, and The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying by Sogyal Rinpoche.

Kaiser: The YouTube channel of Joe Parrish, a content creator and guitarist.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

