You Can Learn Chinese
#119 Imperfectly fluent: Letting go of perfection
#119 Imperfectly fluent: Letting go of perfection

Aug 21, 2023

What if your perfectionism is holding you back from progressing in Chinese? Learn how perfectionism can both help and hinder you. Interview is with Rob Neal from Manchester, England.

