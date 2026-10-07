Kaiser Kuo on Americans’ Changing Views of China

U.S. public attitudes toward China are becoming less hawkish, widening the gap between Washington’s national security establishment and a public increasingly favoring cooperation. A Chicago Council survey found 57% of Americans support engagement with China, compared with 85% of surveyed national security professionals favoring competition and containment.



The shift is being driven partly by generational change, growing admiration for Chinese technology and infrastructure, and frustration with domestic dysfunction in the United States. But the underlying rivalry remains intact, with trade, technology, geopolitical alignments, and structural economic tensions continuing to constrain the fragile détente.



Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica podcast, joins Eric to examine changing perceptions of China, including generational attitudes, performance legitimacy, and whether the current U.S.-China détente can endure.



Show Notes

Foreign Affairs: How China Is Winning Friends and Influencing People by Eric Olander and Lizzi Lee - https://www.foreignaffairs.com/china/...

Sinica: The Fever Has Broken — For Now by Kaiser Kuo - https://www.sinicapodcast.com/p/the-f...



📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

Shifting American Attitudes Toward China and Cooperation

Chinamaxxing and the Rise of China’s Appeal

Generational Divides in U.S.-China Relations Today

The Fragile Détente Between Washington and Beijing

China’s Performance Legitimacy and American Dysfunction

Why Greater China Literacy Matters for Policymakers

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