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Kaiser Kuo on Americans’ Changing Views of China

Eric Olander's avatar
Eric Olander

U.S. public attitudes toward China are becoming less hawkish, widening the gap between Washington’s national security establishment and a public increasingly favoring cooperation. A Chicago Council survey found 57% of Americans support engagement with China, compared with 85% of surveyed national security professionals favoring competition and containment.

The shift is being driven partly by generational change, growing admiration for Chinese technology and infrastructure, and frustration with domestic dysfunction in the United States. But the underlying rivalry remains intact, with trade, technology, geopolitical alignments, and structural economic tensions continuing to constrain the fragile détente.

Kaiser Kuo, host of the Sinica podcast, joins Eric to examine changing perceptions of China, including generational attitudes, performance legitimacy, and whether the current U.S.-China détente can endure.

Show Notes

📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

  • Shifting American Attitudes Toward China and Cooperation

  • Chinamaxxing and the Rise of China’s Appeal

  • Generational Divides in U.S.-China Relations Today

  • The Fragile Détente Between Washington and Beijing

  • China’s Performance Legitimacy and American Dysfunction

  • Why Greater China Literacy Matters for Policymakers

Join the Discussion:
X: @ChinaGSProject | @eric_olander I @KaiserKuo
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ChinaAfricaProject

Now on Bluesky! Follow CGSP at @chinagsproject.bsky.social

Follow CGSP in French and Spanish:
French: www.projetafriquechine.com | @AfrikChine
Spanish: www.chinalasamericas.com | @ChinaAmericas

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Become a CGSP Patreon member and get all sorts of cool stuff, including our Week in Review report, an invitation to join monthly Zoom calls with Eric & Cobus, and even an awesome new CGSP Podcast mug! www.patreon.com/chinaglobalsouth

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