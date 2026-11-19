A week of conversations in Nairobi with African journalists, diplomats and international stakeholders exposed a disconnect between perceptions of China-Africa relations and realities on the ground. While African journalists challenged established assumptions, international stakeholders repeatedly relied on familiar narratives about Chinese debt, infrastructure quality and influence.



Trade data presented during the meetings challenged the assumption that Africa’s importance to China rests primarily on natural resources. Accounting for just 5.4% of China’s global trade, Africa’s significance to Beijing is arguably more political than economic. Meanwhile, Chinese digital platforms, consumer brands and infrastructure demonstrate a multidimensional influence that conventional measures of soft power often overlook. Questions of transparency and African agency remain unresolved.



Geraud Neema, CGSP’s Africa editor, and Cobus van Staden, head of research, together with Eric Olander, are looking into their Nairobi experience, including trade asymmetries, Africa’s political leverage, Chinese soft power, and competing narratives about China’s influence.



📌 Topics Covered in This Episode

What Africans Really Think About China

Africa’s Political Leverage in China’s Global Ambitions

How Chinese Soft Power Shapes African Societies

China-Africa Trade: Beyond Natural Resources

Competing Narratives About China’s African Influence

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