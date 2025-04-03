Sinica
Sinica Podcast
Life, Love, and Loss in China: Hazza Harding's story of resilience
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:19:20
-1:19:20

Life, Love, and Loss in China: Hazza Harding's story of resilience

Kaiser Y Kuo
Apr 03, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

This week on Sinica, I chat with Hazza Harding, a young Australian who began learning Chinese and made his way to China where he became a pop singer with hits on Chinese pop charts and a state media newscaster — and also lost his husband tragically, suffered through the COVID lockdowns while grieving for his loss. Yet he remains committed to furthering understanding and engagement, and has shown admirable resilience. Read his remarkable essay on his experiences here.

6:51 – How Hazza started in China, and how his career changed throughout his time there

19:27 – Hazza’s experiences feeling alienated in China

27:00 – Hazza’s experience working in Chinese state media

34:04 – How China shaped Hazza and Wayne’s love story, and how grief has shaped Hazza’s perspective on life

56:08 – The loveliness of everyday interactions

58:43 – Hazza’s advice on giving oneself time and leniency

1:02:38 – How Hazza may find his way back to China in the future

Paying It Forward: James Laurenceson at UTS Sydney

Recommendations:

Hazza: China Blonde: How a newsreader’s search for adventure led to friendship, acceptance… and peroxide pandemonium in China by Nicole Webb

Kaiser: The TV series Xi Bei Sui Yue (Into the Great Northwest) (2024 - )

Discussion about this episode

Sinica
Sinica Podcast
A weekly discussion of current affairs in China that looks at books, ideas, new research, intellectual currents, and cultural trends that help us better understand what’s happening in China’s politics, foreign relations, economics, and society. Join each week for in-depth conversations that shed more light and bring less heat to the way we think and talk about China.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kaiser Y Kuo
Recent Episodes
Is China Gaining Ground in Technology Diffusion? A Conversation with Jeffrey Ding
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Evolutionary Psychology and International Relations, with Jeremy Garlick
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Live in Berkeley: Jessica Chen Weiss and Ryan Hass on the U.S. and China in 2025
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Live in Berkeley: Jessica Chen Weiss and Ryan Hass on the U.S. and China in 2025
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Introducing the Trivium China Podcast, now on the Sinica Network
  Kaiser Y Kuo
Part 2: Studying China in the Absence of Access: Rediscovering a Lost Art
  Kaiser Y Kuo
China's Strategy in Global Power Transitions: Challenges in a Turbulent World
  Kaiser Y Kuo