Of dirty words and Party-speak: Sinica Podcast live in D.C.
Kaiser Y Kuo
Aug 17, 2017

Dirty words, politically incorrect phrases, the legal distinction between suspect and criminal, customs boundary versus national boundary, and better ways to refer to disabled people and minorities: All are discussed in the recent Xinhua style guide update, translated and explained on SupChina here. Jeremy and Kaiser discussed the style guide and took audience questions at a live podcast at the Definitive China Happy Hour in Washington, D.C., on August 10, 2017. The Happy Hour brings together China professionals and enthusiasts from over 30 D.C.-area China organizations, including Chinese nationals, students, young professionals, and employers. Jeremy and Kaiser wish to thank: Winslow Robertson and his team at Cowries and Rice for organizing the event and hosting them American Mandarin Society Young China Watchers China Society  See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

