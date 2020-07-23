‘Superpower Showdown’: A conversation with authors Bob Davis and Lingling Wei

This week on Sinica, Kaiser and Jeremy talk to Wall Street Journal reporters Bob Davis and Lingling Wei about their great new book, Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War.

5:11: The increasingly insulated Chinese political elite

18:08: Chinese import competition and its effect on U.S. manufacturing employment

28:27: Líu Hè 刘鹤 and internal politics within Chinese trade negotiations

41:28: Chinese negotiators’ perceptions of their American counterparts

1:03:29: Huawei’s role in the trade war

Recommendations:

Jeremy: This Chinese-to-pinyin generation tool by 蛙蛙工具 (“Frog Tools”). Conversely, Jeremy does NOT recommend Quibi.

Lingling: The book Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China, by Joan Chang.

Bob: The new TV series Perry Mason, available on HBO, as well as the Australian TV series Rake.

Kaiser: The dark comedy TV series Search Party, available on HBO Max.

This podcast was edited and produced by Kaiser Kuo and Jason MacRonald.

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.