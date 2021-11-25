The Carter Center's survey on Chinese perception, with Yawei Liu and Michael Cerny

Recent polls conducted by organizations like Gallup and Pew have shown a precipitous decline in U.S. public opinion toward China. But how do the Chinese feel about the U.S.? This week on Sinica, Kaiser chats with Yawei Liu, senior China advisor at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and with Michael Cerny, associate editor of the Carter Center's China Perception Monitor, about a survey commissioned by the center on Chinese attitudes toward the United States and Chinese perceptions of global opinion on China.

7:48 – The methodology behind the survey

13:02 – The survey's central questions

25:30 – The polarized 55-64 age group

28:17 – The drivers of Chinese negative perceptions of the U.S.

37:35 – Inflection points in Chinese perceptions of the U.S.

45:31 – Generational effects on Chinese perceptions

50:27 – The causal direction: Do negative perceptions of the U.S. boost Chinese notions about international perceptions of China?

A transcript of this interview is available at SupChina.com

Recommendations:

Michael: Freakonomics by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner; and Causal Inference: The Mixtape by Scott Cunningham

Yawei: How the Red Sun Rose by Gao Hua;, translated by Stacey Mosher; and The Battle of Chosin, a documentary film from PBS

Kaiser: Y: The Last Man, a post-apocalyptic TV show from FX, available on Hulu

See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.