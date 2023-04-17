Sinica

You Can Learn Chinese
#111 The impact of comprehensible input on language learning: a deep dive
Jared Turner and John Pasden
Apr 17, 2023

Delver into the topic of comprehensible input in language learning with John & Jared who discuss various approaches and stress the importance of personalized learning, along with an interview with Mandarin teacher Emma Jamen.

