Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
The power of questions
0:00
-58:55

The power of questions

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Nov 28, 2022

Questions are a fundamental function of language. John and Jared talk about how to use asking and responding to questions to maximize your learning gain. Guest interview is with Jonathan Rechtman, a simultaneous interpreter, entrepreneur, and consultant.  Links from the episode:Mandarin Companion Merch Black Friday sale | Website See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture