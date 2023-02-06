Sinica

#106 The vocabulary dilemma
#106 The vocabulary dilemma

Feb 06, 2023

Do you keep learning new vocab but have trouble using it? Jared and John talk about the vocab dilemma in which many learners find themselves caught and discuss the balance between knowledge and proficiency. Guest interview is with Amy Celico, international political and economic consultant, former US senior trade representative, and a lifelong Chinese learner.  Links from the episode:Jekyll and Hyde | Mandarin CompanionUsing ChatGPT to Learn Chinese | SinospliceSteve Kaufmann Interview | Podcast 98Amy Celico | Albright Stonebridge Group See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

