Vocab apps and learner engagement

Jared and John discuss a research paper on learner engagement with vocabulary apps. Whether you’re an independent learner or a teacher, there are plenty of surprises and takeaways! Interview is with Jonathan Coveny, whose obsession with Chinese took him on a winding path of learning the language. Especially for all you study nerds out there, don’t miss this one. Links from the episode:Research Paper: Stimulating learner engagement in app-based L2 vocabulary self-study: Goals and feedback for effective L2 pedagogy by Xuehong (Stella) He, Shawn LoewenEpisode 40 How to Set Goals for Learning ChineseXiao Ming, Boy Sherlock | Breakthrough Graded ReaderThe Chinese Nickname for “Love, Death & Robots” | SinospliceStories from our Readers: From Flash Cards to Martial Arts -Jonathan’s Story | Mandarin CompanionEpisode 61 interview with Jonathan Becker | You Can Learn Chinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
You Can Learn Chinese
<p>Learn HOW to learn Chinese with hosts Jared Turner and John Pasden. You will learn tips, strategies, and insights so you can supercharge your language learning. You will also be inspired by guest interviews with people from all over the world who have learned Chinese. </p><p>Both Jared and John both learned Chinese, lived in China for many years, and have worked with learners all over the world and understand the unique challenges that Chinese learners face. They stay at the forefront of language learning research and methods and bring that to listeners everywhere. </p>
