Sinica

Sinica

Sinica
You Can Learn Chinese
Vocab apps and learner engagement
0:00
-55:12

Vocab apps and learner engagement

Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
May 30, 2022

Jared and John discuss a research paper on learner engagement with vocabulary apps. Whether you’re an independent learner or a teacher, there are plenty of surprises and takeaways! Interview is with Jonathan Coveny, whose obsession with Chinese took him on a winding path of learning the language. Especially for all you study nerds out there, don’t miss this one.   Links from the episode:Research Paper: Stimulating learner engagement in app-based L2 vocabulary self-study: Goals and feedback for effective L2 pedagogy by Xuehong (Stella) He, Shawn LoewenEpisode 40 How to Set Goals for Learning ChineseXiao Ming, Boy Sherlock | Breakthrough Graded ReaderThe Chinese Nickname for “Love, Death & Robots” | SinospliceStories from our Readers: From Flash Cards to Martial Arts -Jonathan’s Story | Mandarin CompanionEpisode 61 interview with Jonathan Becker | You Can Learn Chinese See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Sinica Podcast · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture