When native speakers lead you astray
Kaiser Y Kuo's avatar
Kaiser Y Kuo
Apr 04, 2022

Learning from native speakers is essential. In this episode, Jared and John will make you aware of ways they can also lead you astray. Guest interview is with Nicholas Hung who went the extra mile to reconnect with his roots.   Links from the episode:Never Trust a Native Speaker – SinosplicePronunciation Variants –  Chinese Pronunciation WikiThe Secret Garden －Mandarin Companion Level 1 Graded Reader See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

