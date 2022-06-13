Sinica

When the dictionary is wrong
Jun 13, 2022

What do you do when your dictionary says one thing but native speakers say it differently? John and Jared will talk about how to handle this and put it to use in your own studies. Interview is with Ryan Alexander Holmes, an actor, popular TikTocker, and black Afro Asian American, or Blasian.   Links from the episode:Prescriptivism vs. Descriptivism | YouTubePronunciation Variants | Chinese Pronunciation WikiThe Ransom of Red Chief | Level 1 Graded ReaderReading is the original SRS | SinospliceRyan Alexander Holmes | TikTok and Instagram See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

